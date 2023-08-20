Owen Schmitt turns 5 years old today. A kindergartener this September, he enjoys finding bugs, playing with his sister Izzy, anything Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, doing arts and crafts, and swimming at Diver Dan’s Scuba Center.
Local birthday for Aug. 20
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 20-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged in the fatal crash that killed two young people late last month when the truck he was alle…
Thousands of people across Kenosha have found themselves linked together by a single tragedy.
Flash flooding from heavy rains sent water into streets, homes and businesses in Kenosha County, and even led to the Public Safety Building’s …
SOMERS — Kenosha County’s annual Picnic in the Park celebration is Saturday at Petrifying Springs Park.
More details have emerged in the controversial arrests of a Black man and woman that occurred inside an Applebee’s restaurant in Kenosha last month.