Josephine Kadamian turns 92 years old today. She enjoys watching game shows and visits from family and friends.
Local birthday for July 18
After closing earlier this year, CD Warehouse has returned under new management, with a lifelong Kenosha resident offering a remastered Kenosh…
Three Kenosha men are in custody after allegedly fleeing from police in an early morning pursuit and then attempting to hide.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A more than $2 million headache between Fiduciary Real Estate Development and the Village of Pleasant Prairie reached its c…
Petrifying Springs Park becomes HOG heaven as motorcyclists visit during Harley-Davidson anniversary
SOMERS — Petrifying Springs Park was HOG heaven in Kenosha County on Thursday evening, as scores of motorcyclists made their way there from Uk…
Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, opened an additional 2.5 miles of hiking trails Saturday morning, winding paths that take nature enthusia…