Linda Wasilevich turns 69 years old today. She cherishes her family and friends and enjoys playing bocce and binge.
Local birthday for July 21
Related to this story
Most Popular
After closing earlier this year, CD Warehouse has returned under new management, with a lifelong Kenosha resident offering a remastered Kenosh…
A 35-year-old Zion, Illinois, woman faces felony charges after allegedly fleeing from a Pleasant Prairie police officer at very high speeds.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins combo set to open Friday, 4028 75th St.
A man died Thursday after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while being transported to the Kenosha County Jail, according to …
Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, opened an additional 2.5 miles of hiking trails Saturday morning, winding paths that take nature enthusia…