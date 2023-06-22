Caden Palmen will be celebrating his 18th birthday today. He will be a freshman in the fall studying sports physical therapy. He works at a local grocery store, He enjoys golf waterboarding football, bowling poker, and hanging out with his friends.
Local birthday for June 22
