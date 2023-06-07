Aeliana Carpenter turns 17 years old today. She will be a senior in high school in 2023-24. She is employed as a lifeguard and swimming instructor, and enjoys reading, traveling and shopping.
Local birthday for June 7
Related to this story
Most Popular
"They're just telling me, 'Oh, we're sorry. It's a glitch," he said. "I said, 'I just don't' think a sorry's good enough.'"
ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Lake Andrea Beer Garden held its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, marking the beginning of a season of dri…
Zachariah Anderson, found guilty of killing Kenosha man whose body has not been found, sentenced to life in prison
The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.
A 25-year-old Kenosha man died after jumping into a water channel in the Chain O’ Lakes in Illinois early Sunday according to the Lake County …