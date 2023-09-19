Charlie Swade turns 16 years old today. In 10th grade, he enjoys playing soccer and baseball, working out and watching football.
Local birthday
Local birthday for Sept. 19
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Man, 34, killed when water main valve bursts in Pleasant Prairie construction zone; second worker with minor injuries
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 34-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries while working with a crew on a water main in a village construction zone.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — He’s only 16 years old.
A 65-year-old Kenosha man is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place near a Downtown high school while out on bond.
Pleasant Prairie Police have identified the man who died while working with a crew on a water main in a village construction zone on Wednesday.
The Badgers football team's junior running back wasn't 100% and had taken heat for seeking clarity on his role. He looked like his old self in…