Caregiver support group to meet

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers a Family Caregiver Support Group the first Thursday of every month.

Family caregivers often don’t see themselves as caregivers, they simply think of themselves as the husband, sister, daughter or friend. Defined, a family caregiver is a person who provides support for an adult who needs assistance with daily living activities, such as cooking, driving, shopping, laundry and paying bills.

If you are a family caregiver, oin fellow caregivers, either virtually or in-person, as you share your experiences, ask questions and learn from others. The group is facilitated by the ADRC’s Margaret Ricchio, caregiver support specialist, and Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist. The next meeting will be Thursday, June 1, from 4 to 5 p.m.

In-person location is 8600 Sheridan Road, entrance D. To register, learn more or to receive the virtual link, call the Kenosha County ADRC, 262-605-6646.

Nature hike set June 3

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold a “Bluebird Nature Hike” on Saturday, June 3, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants can join Pexpert Rick Fare to learn about the annual life cycle of the eastern bluebird and how to attract them during the breeding season. The proper placement of boxes in good habitats, along with predator control, will be discussed. The importance and tips on becoming a good bluebird monitor will also be covered.

The program will begin in the nature center and end with an outdoor hike to check the bluebird boxes in Bristol Woods. All ages welcome; no registration required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Medicare presentation planned

KENOSHA — Medicare Minute presentations are offered monthly by the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. The free programs provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics. June’s Medicare Minutes will focus on the Medicare Special Enrollment Period. The program will be offered virtually on Tuesday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m.

SHIP-branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT —Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

May 19 (open): George Urquhart- Richard Arneson, first place; Janet Urquhart – Gloria Arneson, second place; Mark Langer – Donald Urquhart, third place.

May 19 (299er): Stephanie McFall – Jane Bekos, first place; Jean Myrvold – Denise Anastasio, second place; Mary Schlee – Paula Meisner, third place.

May 22: Paul Dorsey – Donald Urquhart, first place; Annie Krause – Ellen Easley, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.