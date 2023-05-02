After taking their film around the country, the creators of “Behind the Bucket,” a film documenting Star Wars costumers who visit hospitals charity events and more, will bring their film to Kenosha Friday evening.

The film will be shown at Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave. Tickets for the event are $15, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., screening begins at 7:00 p.m.

A Q&A with the filmmakers will follow. Refreshments will be available, and proceeds from the event will go to local charity organization, Orchestrating Good.

“Hopefully, they’ll be able to walk in with Stormtroopers standing at the door giving them a solid hello,” said film producer, writer and editor David Haight.

For four years, producer-director Tom Rosy, producer-editor/writer David Haight, producer-writer J. Anthony Ramos as well as producer-director-cinematographer Michael Thomas Determan worked on the film. It follows members of the 501st Legion’s Midwest Garrison, a nonprofit cosplay group.

The members help at Make-a-Wish and other charity events, as well as making hospital visits, dressed as Star Wars characters, such as Darth Vader and Storm Troopers.

The filmmakers followed the Midwest Garrison for two years and documented the volunteers visiting Gold Star meetings at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, burn victim camps, and hospitals, to tell the story of the legion’s motto: “Bad Guys Doing Good.”

“(The audience) will be able to finally watch the documentary that highlights the good parts of humanity, and how (to take) your passion, your fandom or your geeky interests and turn it into something that’s good for other people,” Haight said. “That’s what the documentary is all about. Bring some tissues, because there’s a couple of moments where you’re going to need them.”

Haight said the completion of the film itself was impactful because many projects don’t make it to completion.

“It’s hard for feature-length movies to get from start to finish in this area,” he said. “We’re hoping that filmmakers we’re bringing in for the event, all of whom will have been able to (complete film projects), may start to feel like the community is watching, paying attention and appreciating what filmmakers are trying to bring to Wisconsin.”

When asked why the film would not be screened on May 4, also known as “Star Wars Day,” Haight said that day was “for the good guys.”

“Revenge of the fifth, that’s for the bad guys,” he said. “And these are the stormtroopers, the Darth Vader’s, the Darth Maul’s (and) the Palpatines.”

Kenosha is the last stop for screening events before the movie goes to distribution.

“It feels good to be able to finally show (the film) to people who supported us over the last four years since we started production on this,” Haight said.