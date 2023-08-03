BELMONT UNIVERSITY

NASHVILLE, Tn. -- Laura Shoopman of Salem contributed to Belmont University earning the 2022-23 Missouri Valley Conference All-Academic Award. Belmont student-athletes posts a 3.522 grade point average.

BRADLEY UNIVERSITY

PEORIA, Ill. -- Four Kenosha County area students were named to Bradley University's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Nathan Hiiola of Kenosha; Noah Jiter of Kenosha; Anna Jaynes of Pleasant Prairie; and Hannah Ramcke of Union Grove. To be eligible, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Three Kenosha County area students were named to Palmer College of Chiropractic, including: Benjamin Amrein of Kenosha; Dianna Bindelli of Kenosha; and Mateo Infusino of Kenosha.

Brandon Boon of Kenosha graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropractic with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree on June 16.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- STOUT

MENOMONIE -- Three Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Stout in December, 2022, including: Drake Nuzzo of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Justine Wikstrom of Kenosha with a Master of Science in Education; and Nolan Souders of Salem with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.