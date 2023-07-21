Last month's Major League Baseball Draft saw hundreds of baseball players' lifelong dreams come true.

Nineteen of the first 37 picks once played for Team USA Baseball, a national youth travel ball organization, and what's more impressive is the top eight picks are Team USA alumni.

Kenosha 13-year-old Ben Smet-Cooper may be the next baseball player to realize a Team USA big league dream.

The former Kenosha Little League star who threw a no-hitter during last summer's Little League tournament in Indianapolis eventually turned his passion into profit thanks to his TikTok videos, and now his viral presence is helping him get noticed throughout the country.

Just ask his dad, Brandon, who said Friday afternoon he was randomly contacted one day back in March from a Team USA representative on Twitter. The man said he liked Ben's TikTok videos and was interested in having the 5-foot-11, 200-pound slugger on Team USA. But there was one catch. Brandon and Ben had to drive to Grand Rapids, Mich., in two days for a tryout.

And the travel costs were on them.

They didn't have to pay to tryout, but still, you're talking about a five-hour drive on basically a whim, with the promise of baseball stardom looming.

Sure, why not?

"I didn't know what to think," Brandon said Friday. "I looked it up, and it was legit. They didn't ask for money, they said just come."

Ben was one of the selected players and the first player from Wisconsin to make it this far. He is only one step away from making the United States team usa national team!

Ben currently plays for our own local Puma Baseball Academy 13 U Team and his doing very well.

Batting .466/.591/.920 with 8 hrs and 41 rbis in just 36 GP

How does it feel to make it this far?

It feels good! Knowing how much work I put in and seeing what can happen.

When you were first invited to the tryout in March, take me through that.

I was practicing with my team. My dad called my mom and told her that I was invited. One of the regional team's coaches saw my videos on Twitter. His name is Dennis Simpson. Then we all talked about it and went over the details. It was last minute because we only found out a few days before the round 1 tryout. We had to get to Grand Rapids Mi by like 9 in the morning. We left Kenosha around 5 or so and drove there in the middle of the night.

Talk about the pro-style workout you had in Michigan. Were you nervous? What was cool about it?

I have been to pro-style workouts before with prep baseball report so I kind of knew what to expect. You will run a .60 throw ..take some bp and field in front of coaches. The cool thing was seeing all the coaches and the team usa jerseys. They also give you a number to pin on your shirt ..I still have that piece of paper.

How was the last tryout in Illinois? What did you like about it?

The last tryout was crazy. Every player was my size or bigger and everyone was very good. The round 2 tryout was about 200 players from 12 states. I really liked the coaches and they had a jumbotron with Team USA on the field. Also, i met alot of kids and players from all over the midwest region.

What is your ultimate goal in this process?

The ultimate goal is to play as much as possible with the best talent.

If I perform well in August I have a shot at the national team. At that point, you play the best in the world.

How old are you?

im 13

Where do you go to school? Lance Middle school

What grade will you be in? 8th

What’s your favorite thing about school? Being around my friends

Currently, what team do you play on? I play for puma baseball academy 13U black. How is your team doing? we are doing very well. right now we are 23-14-2 and have placed in the top 5 in a few tournaments this summer . My team mates and coaches are the best!

what positions do you play, and how are you doing individually?

I play 1B 3B and I pitch. This year im doing well. Whatever i can do to help our team win is what i focus on. my slash line as of right now is .466/.591./.920 with 8 hrs and 41 rbis . Also in the offseason we focused on speed and agility with elite endurance in Kenosha and I have improved a lot with my speed and running