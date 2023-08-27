WHITEWATER -- Three Kenosha County students presented research at UW-Whitewater during the 2022-23 school year.

Kaitie Davis of Salem, took part in the university's Spring Undergraduate Research Day. Majoring in Biology, she presented "The Far Side of the Milky Way." She also presented "Physical modeling with sand and water to simulate landslide conditions using Raspberry Pi to predict slope failure."

Makayla Fedler, of Salem, also took part in the research day and group grant program. Majoring in Theatre, she presented "Performing a monogue from The Blink of an Eye & The Perfect Wedding."

Brooklyn Stevenson, of Kenosha, who is majoring in Journalism, presented "DanceSpaces" and "DANCESPACES 2023" during the Spring Undergraduate Research Day and group grant program.

UW-Whitewater officials indicated the program is designed to connect students with faculty mentors and provide them with enriching research opportunities. It can be in the form of working alongside a mentor as a student researcher, or creating independent, student-led projects with a mentor's help. Undergraduate students from all majors are able to apply and participate in the various programs, grants, and opportunities that the undergraduate research program offers.