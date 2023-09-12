PLEASANT PRAIRIE - He's only 16 years old.

And he's already a youth mixed martial arts world champion.

Adam Haas, a Pleasant Prairie native, won nationals in April in Arkansas, and then went to California and became undisputed national champion again.

At 145 pounds, the 16/17U competitor was now ready to step up to the international stage.

On Aug. 5, far, far away in Abu Dabai, Adam went up against 41 national champions in his division, and it didn't matter. He won again.

Haas fought all of his five fights in one day, and all of the judges agreed by unanimous decision that Adam won his first four fights, but his last fight of the gold medal he submitted his opponent by a rear naked choke.

"It's the best submission of all," said Nick Haas, Adam's dad. "He beat Yusef Halawa of Egypt."