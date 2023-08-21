For tickets drawn Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023
Evening: 1-4-8-9-10-12-14-17-19-21-22 Midday: 1-3-4-6-8-10-11-12-16-18-21
Evening: 8-7-3 Midday: 8-7-9
Evening: 7-8-6-5 Midday: 5-2-2-5
4-11-16-24-28-38 Saturday’s jackpot: $1.8 million Wednesday’s estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
8-17-18-22-33-37, Doubler: No
1-2-11-12-14 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $33,000
Evening: 15-19-25-43-44 Midday: 3-6-8-35-40 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $200,000
Evening:8-2-1, Fireball 7 Midday: 9-7-8, Fireball 5
Evening: 4-8-1-8, Fireball 1 Midday: 9-0-0-9, Fireball 9
7-14-18-19-25-30, Extra Shot 1 Lotto Million 1: 7-19-25-29-48-50 Lotto Million 2: 12-17-22-34-36-48 Saturday’s jackpot: $21.65 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $21.8 million
Tuesday’s estimated jackpot: $33 million Powerball
1-25-27-38-62, Power Ball 13, Power Play 2 Saturday’s jackpot: $264 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $291 million
