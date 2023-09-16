For tickets drawn Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Evening: 1-3-7-9-11-13-14-16-19-20-22
Midday: 1-3-6-7-8-11-14-16-19-21-22
Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $2.7 million
20-22-29-32-34-35, Doubler: Yes
Friday’s estimated jackpot: $64,000
Monday’s estimated jackpot: $200,000
Evening: 0-0-8, Fireball 7
Midday: 5-0-8, Fireball 3
Evening: 1-0-9-6, Fireball 4
Midday: 8-2-7-4, Fireball 8
5-21-25-33-44-46, Extra Shot 10
Lotto Million 1: 17-18-23-28-34-44
Lotto Million 2: 11-19-25-33-34-39
Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $23.45 million
Friday’s estimated jackpot: $162 million
Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $596 million
