Louis and MaryAnn Ritacca of Kenosha recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at Casa Capri restaurant in Kenosha.

Louis Ritacca met MaryAnn Matteucci when they sang in a choir together. They were married on Aug. 18, 1973, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha.

They have been lifelong Kenosha residents.

They have two children: LisaAnn and Jim Feken, of Sun Prairie, and Jennifer and Bill Kreuser, of Kenosha. They have four grandchildren.

Louis worked at St. Catherine’s Hospital, and MaryAnn worked at the office of Dr. John Matteucci, DDS, retiring in 1993. Louis also served in the United States Air Force from 1966-’70 and is a retired pharmacist, retiring in 2012.

Their keys to a successful lasting relationship? “A lifelong commitment to faith, family and hard work.”