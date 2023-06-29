WILMOT - Last summer, it was former Wisconsin Badgers star hooper Sam Dekker.

A month ago, hometown baller Jaeden Zackery returned to his grade school.

And now, a current Marquette University superstar basketball player is bringing a basketball camp to the area.

Tyler Kolek, a 2023 first team All-American for the Big East champion Marquette Golden Eagles, is choosing Wilmot Union High School as the destination for his first ever basketball camp, July 29-30, thanks to help from local basketball aficionado Johnny Highland, Jr.

Highland works for ProStart Sports, which was started in 2016 and has run youth sports camps all over the country.

The most notable athletes with Wisconsin sports ties that we have worked with are Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker, Ethan Happ, Bobby Portis, Melvin Gordon, Gavin Lux, Josh Gasser, James White, Jaeden Zackery, and now Tyler Kolek.

“I was motivated to run a camp because of all the great things that the game of basketball has given me through hard work and dedication," said Kolek, who . "I want to pass along my knowledge and love for the game to the younger generation that is aspiring to be in a similar position when they grow up.”

“Hosting this camp in Wilmot gives me a wider reach to kids in Wisconsin and Illinois. I am excited to broaden my reach to these kids and hope to make an impact in the larger community”. - Tyler Kolek

“This is my first camp that I will be running which makes it that much more special and adds another layer of excitement to it. I look forward to meeting all the kids and not only improving their basketball skills but having as much fun with them as possible!” - Tyler Kolek