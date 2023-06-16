MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- 31 Kenosha County area students graduated out of 3,143 students at Marquette's May commencement ceremony, including: Emily Smith of Bristol with a Masters in Business Administration; Spencer Acker of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences; Sam Adams of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources; Elizabeth Bisciglia with a Masters in Physician Assistant Studies; Emily Brauer of Kenosha with a Master of Science in Nursing; Megan Burns of Kenosha with a Masters of Science in Nursing; Matthew Christman of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Finance; Kaory Gomez-Calzada of Kenosha with a Doctorate in Dentistry; Jayne Kelley of Kenosha with a Master of Science in Nursing; David Martinez of Kenosha with a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management; Angel Mora of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Cheverra Mullins of Kenosha with a Master of Science in Nursing; Craig Nielsen of Kenosha with a Master of Science in Nursing; Samantha Olexa of Kenosha with a Juris Doctor in Law; Rachel Rasmussen of Kenosha with a Master of Science in Nursing; Janaki Rawal of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Matthew Rucinski of Kenosha with a Masters of Science in Sports and Exercise Analytics; Kathleen Summers of Kenosha with a Doctorate in Nursing Practice; Nicholas Tenuta of Kenosha with a Juris Doctor in Law; Jordan Vangarde of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Amanda Zapp of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Zoee Arreguin of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communication; Tim Berry of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences; Jamal Hanson of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Arts in History; Vinny Infusino of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Sam Ledwitch of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies; Will Michel of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations; Vincent Rizzo of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering; Lexi Kuhn of Salem with a Master of Science in Nursing; and Krysti Vanoverbeke of Trevor with a Master of Arts in School Counseling.