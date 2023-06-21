“Of course,” he said when asked if Johnson’s game has improved from last season. “She has worked tremendously hard this offseason to work on her craft. She has taken on ideas and suggestions to improve her game both offensively and defensively. The sky’s the limit with her.”

According to Shoreland Lutheran Athletic Director Matt Grow back in December, Johnson has to average around 28 points per game over her final 50 or so high school games to pass the all-time Kenosha County scoring mark of former Pacer Chelby Koker, who scored 2,448 career points.

Johnson has 1,587 career points heading into her senior year this November, so it will be a tall task to catch Koker. McKenna will have to average 35.9 points per game her senior year if she plays the 24 games the Panthers played last year.

However, Wilmot was bounced in the second round this season.

Johnson's senior year, when she would perhaps have her best high school season, it's possible she could average in the 30s for points, and a strong playoff run could equate to a total of 30 games potentially.

If that's the case, and the Panthers can advance to a sectional final or the state tournament in Green Bay, Johnson would only need to average 30 points per game to flirt with surpassing Koker's seemingly unreachable milestone.

Koker averaged around 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game last season for Division 1 Northern Illinois University, located in DeKalb, Ill.

While Koker’s record may seem unattainable, Johnson could at least pass Sidney Cooks, the former Kenosha St. Joseph star, who graduated Lancer land in 2017 with 1,920 points. Johnson is 334 points away from passing Cooks, so McKenna should move into second place all-time in Kenosha County girls scoring by January 2024.

Sure, it’s not about individual points, necessarily, but in the game of basketball, one player can lead a team to glory.

Look at a guy like LeBron James, or even Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, people that put their otherwise "average" teammates on their backs and won NBA championships. Every time a great player like them won it all, they only had one other star player. It was Kyrie Iriving, Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis for James, Scottie Pippen for Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom and Ron Artest for Kobe.

Of course Johnson isn't WNBA-ready just yet, but if you watch recent Twitter highlights of her club tournament performances all across the country, you will see why D1 programs are salivating over the left-handed, 5-foot-8 scoring sensation.

McKenna can straight fill up the basketball hoop with basketballs, getting buckets from anywhere on the floor, especially behind the 3-point line.

She made 46 triples as a freshman, 52 the next year and a whopping 77 last season.