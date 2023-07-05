Michael Christopher Cortino, 51, of Genoa City, faces charges of possession of narcotic drugs, contact after domestic abuse arrest, and possession of cocaine.
Michael Christopher Cortino
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board has voted to prohibit alcoholic beverages within any adult-use establishments, a preemptive move official…
Kenosha police investigating the death of a child earlier this week report the incident appears to be medically related.
The first Kenosha Taco Fest was a clear success Friday evening, kicking off a busy extended holiday weekend.
The Salem man accused of fatally striking a Kenosha man with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene early Sunday made his first court appearan…
Snap-on wins Best in Show at Civic Veterans Parade float contest