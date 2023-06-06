Michael Kritikos, singer and songwriter, said he dedicates his life to make a difference to his community in Kenosha.

Kritikos just had his first music video released (date & name) and takes place in Kenosha.

"There's so many positive vibes to the city," Kritikos said. "We're not Nashville, we're not Atlanta, we're not a big city that's known for music, so I figured why not showcase that and try to put this city on the map."

Through his work in school with the Los Angeles Film School and talking to his professors who have been in the industry, he said they inspired him to shoot his music video somewhere that's memorable.

"[Somewhere] that people look at the video and go 'wow, where is that? I want to check it out.' So that's why I chose Kenosha," Kritikos said.

Kritikos also said that he thinks there's a lot of unheard talent from this area and he think's there's a lot of potential.

In his music video, it also features artists ILY Truly and Kid Asher. Kritikos said ILY Truly is also from Kenosha, so he said it was a great opportunity to work with and connect with him.

However, his music video wasn't only just set in Kenosha- it also inspired the song.