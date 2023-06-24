STURTEVANT — In an effort to promote transparency between the tech giant and residents of the Village of Mount Pleasant, representatives from Microsoft held an information session Thursday at the Gateway Technical College: SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

About 120 community leaders and residents of the village attended the session to hear Microsoft staff speak about the company's plans for a new data center planned for the village.

The announcement that Microsoft will build a data center on the 315 acres of land purchased from the Village came in late March, with the purchase deal closing in May.

Much of the information provided at Thursday's event had previously been made public, including where the company plans to build the data center and intent to complete construction of the building by 2026.

The company said it hopes to break ground before the coming winter.

However, plans from the tech giant are still in progress. And, some of the information provided at the event is subject to change, depending on authorizations and approvals from the Mount Pleasant Village Board.

Currently, only the basic site plan has been approved by the village.

"We've committed to being a little more transparent than other entities have been," Paul Englis, Microsoft data center community affairs manager, said about why the company hosted Thursday's information session.

Englis may have been referring to issues concerning the dealings and unfulfilled promises Mount Pleasant and the state of Wisconsin have experienced with plans by tech company Foxconn to build a manufacturing facility in the same community.

Englis said an event like this gives people in the community a sense of what a data center is, how much energy it might use and what kind of jobs it might bring to the area. Currently, Microsoft envisions a center that will bring hundreds of jobs, but the exact number of jobs is not set in stone.

Englis considers events like that held on Thursday "conversation starters, not conclusions."

"We're growing and revealing our community engagement practices," Englis said. "We find it helpful. It's important to let the community come in and see things and ask questions. One of the things we found is that if we don't tell our own story, other people will."

Community partners, like Root Pike Watershed Initiative Network, also attended the event to tell people about community outreach programs from Microsoft. Recently, Microsoft and Root Pike WIN announced a partnership to help restore a portion of Lamparek Creek.

Dave Giordano, Root-Pike WIN executive director, said his organization thought Microsoft felt like the "real deal" since the first meeting it had with the company.

"We knew that they were really interested in making the area that they were going to move into better," Giordano said. "We're really excited they wanted to be a part of the community, and they were putting their money where their mouth is."

Ritu Raju, recently installed president of Gateway Technical College, said she views Microsoft coming to the community as a "win-win."

As Gateway already offers instruction in computer science and information technology, Raju said the addition of Microsoft to the area is an opportunity to add to the college's programs. That could include potential Microsoft and related industry certifications being added to the curriculum.

"I do think for our community, this level of transparency and engagement is very important," Raju said. "For them to get regular progress reports, status updates, and for everybody to have community input into a project like this is significant."

Bud Eastman, a former Mount Pleasant Village trustee and current resident, was excited to see Microsoft come to the village, especially when he heard about the community outreach by the company.

"It appears they want to ... help this community," Eastman said. "That's wonderful to get that cooperation, they don't have to do that, and it just seems like that's what they do, wanting to be a part of the community."

Ramona Petersen, another Mount Pleasant resident, said she was thrilled to hear the news, and that the information she received at the event only solidified that.

"Microsoft is a wonderful company," Pedersen said. "It's got so much potential, and it's wonderful for our young people to have an opportunity to work for a company like this. I wish I was younger. I would get a job (at Microsoft)."

"At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," said Shirin O'Connor, corporate vice president of cloud operations and innovation at Microsoft. "As technology's becoming more and more important part of our daily lives, and digital needs are increasing around the globe, our data centers are an enabler for the transformation of digital technology, and really is intended to help people to stay connected, to be informed and to be productive."

O'Conner said that the session was held to share information that would be of interest to the community, but also, more importantly, for the company to hear from members of the community and ensure Microsoft remains a good neighbor to the village.