Mike and Linnea Pitts of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary with a Blessing of Marriage celebration at St. Anthony Church by Father Tom Belardi. and a celebratory weekend and dinner at Grand Geneva in Lake Geneva with their entire family. They also plan a trip to Italy and Sicily with family in September.

Mike Pitts met Linnea Vogler in a car accident in high school. Linnea was traveling with a cousin and sister to Great Lakes when a car crossed the center line and hit the car she was in head-on. Mike witnessed the accident and stopped to help, and then followed the ambulance to the hospital. They then dated through high school and college.

They were married on Aug. 11, 1973, at St. Matthews Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha their entire lives.

They have three children: Mike and Jenna Pitts, Rob and Erin Pitts, and Andy and Leah Pitts, all of Kenosha. They have eight grandchildren.

Mike graduated from Carthage College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business. She has been in the real estate business for 40 years with his three sons joining him over the past 20 years. He is still active in the business.

Linnea graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing. She began her career at Kenosha Hospital in the Emergency Department, She also worked at the old St Catherine’s Hospital in Women’s Health, and for the last 20 years worked with Dr. Kayeum at Aurora in Internal Medicine before retiring.

Both are mnembers of St Anthony Church. Mike is a member of the Italian American Club where he enjoys playing Bocce. He has been involved in the Boys and Girls Club, and St. Mary’s and St. Joeseph Athletic Boards. Linnea is a member of St. Anthony Rosary Society and the annual S.t Anthony pasta fundraiser. She is also a member of the Rosary Warriors, who meet bimonthly to pray the rosary.

They both love to travel especially to Europe and the Caribbean, but their favorite place to travel to is to their cabin in northern Wisconsin, where Mike loves to fish and Linnea enjoys kayaking and fishing with Mike on the boat.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Having strong faith and believing in your marriage vows; family get-togethers, especially Friday morning breakfasts; and always taking the time to enjoy fun times together as a couple.