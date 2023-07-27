PITTSBURGH — Carlos Santana is heading to Milwaukee.

The Brewers are acquiring the veteran first baseman/designated hitter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor leaguer Jhonny Severino, a source tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t finalized.

The 37-year-old Santana hit .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 94 games for the Pirates, who have faded to last place in the NL Central following a fast start.

The Brewers lead the NL Central as the trade deadline approaches and are hoping Santana can help boost an offense that is just 25th in runs scored, thanks in large part to a lack of production from the first base and designated hitter spots all season.

The Pirates signed Santana to a one-year deal in the offseason, hoping his veteran presence could provide stability to a young roster trying to learn to win. Pittsburgh got off to a 20-8 start, but has stumbled for most of the last three months.

The 18-year-old Severino has played 12 games this season in the Brewers’ Rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He has batted .250 with a .289 on-base percentage, four homers, 10 RBIs and five steals while playing both shortstop and third base. The Brewers signed Severino out of the Dominican Republic last year.