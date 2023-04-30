Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died. He was 83.

The Cardinals said he died Saturday night in St. Louis. The team did not cite the cause of death.

“Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community," Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement Sunday.

Shannon spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, starting in 1972. That followed a short stint in the front office and a nine-year playing career with his hometown team, the first two seasons future Hall of Famer Stan Musial.

Shannon was the regular right fielder for the 1964 championship team and moved to third base in 1967, when St. Louis acquired Roger Maris and won the another World Series.

Shannon, affectionately known as “The Moon Man” to St. Louis fans who listened to his colorful tales in the booth, retired after the 2021 season.

Shannon is survived by his second wife, two sons, three daughters, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

deGrom 'frustrated' on injured list

Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom is “definitely frustrated” that he’s landed on the injured list with right forearm tightness.

“I want to be out there,” deGrom said Sunday, speaking to the media for the first time since the IL news. “There’s a little inflammation in there, so the goal is to get that knocked out here in the next few days and resume throwing. So, staying optimistic about it.”

DeGrom exited after 3⅔ innings in his last start against the New York Yankees on Friday night. It was the second time in his past three starts that he left early with an injury. During a start at Kansas City on April 17, deGrom went four innings before leaving with right wrist soreness.

DeGrom was plagued by injuries the past two seasons with the New York Mets as he threw 156⅓ innings over 26 starts.

DeGrom signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers in December after leaving the New York Mets. He is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA over 30⅓ innings in his first six starts with Texas.

Judge to be evaluated

Yankees captain Aaron Judge remains sidelined with a mild hip strain, and a decision on whether he requires a stint on the injured list likely won’t come until Monday, manager Aaron Boone said.

Boone said Judge will “probably not” do any baseball-related activities on Sunday. He doesn't expect him to return to the lineup on Monday when the Yankees open a three-game home series against Cleveland.

Boone said the best-case scenario, if Judge avoids the IL, would be returning sometime during the Cleveland series.

Judge, who produced a single-season AL-record 62 home runs last season, is hitting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 26 games this season. He had played in every Yankees game until being out of the lineup Friday, Saturday and Sunday.