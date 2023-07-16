Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez had surgery on his left ring finger after injuring himself during pregame warmups and will miss an additional four weeks.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tellez was shagging fly balls in the outfield Saturday and got his finger stuck in the padding of the center field wall. Tellez tore his fingernail off and had to undergo surgery to insert 17 stitches and repair a small fracture on the end of the finger. He had been on track to return Tuesday in Philadelphia.

“It was a freak accident," Counsell said Sunday. "Wasn't sprinting, wasn't going at a high speed, believe me. I actually saw it. Looked like a very innocent thing. Probably means we won't see him back with us for four weeks.”

Tellez isn't expected to resume baseball activity for two-to-three weeks. He has been on the injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation.

Tellez is hitting .213 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs. Owen Miller is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at first base.

Also on Sunday, the Brewers placed third baseman Brian Anderson on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, with a lower back strain. Infielder Jahmai Jones was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

• Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber was hoping for the best as he awaited a consultation with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister on his inflamed right elbow.

The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Cleveland made the IL move retroactive to Wednesday. Bieber was to meet with Meister on Sunday.

Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA, including 0-3 with a 5.22 ERA in his last five outings. He said the forearm began bothering him a few weeks ago and became less manageable during his last start on July 9.

• Andrew McCutchen was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday as pitching prospect Quinn Priester was added to the taxi squad ahead of his likely major league debut Monday.

McCutchen missed six games with right elbow inflammation since last playing July 5. Entering Sunday, the 36-year-old led the Pirates among qualified players with a .268 batting average in 74 games this season, his 15th in the major leagues.

McCutchen was the designated hitter and hit third in a series finale against San Francisco. Infielder Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Priester, a 22-year-old right hander, arrived in Pittsburgh and appeared set to start Monday against Cleveland. Selected 18th overall by the Pirates in the 2019 amateur draft, he is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts with Indianapolis this season.