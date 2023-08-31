Caught in His Web(2022, Suspense) Garcelle Beauvais, Alison Thornton LMN, 5 p.m.
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path(2023, Romance) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Kavan Smith Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 6 p.m.
Iron Man 3(2013, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 6 p.m.
My Cousin Vinny(1992, Comedy) Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei AMC,
Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981, Adventure) Harrison Ford, Karen Allen Paramount, 7 p.m.
Solo: A Star Wars Story(2018, Science fiction) Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke TNT, 7 p.m.
Olympus Has Fallen(2013, Action) Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart USA, 8 p.m.
- Subway sold itself to a private equity firm. Here's what it means for the chain and customers
- Man charged in fatal Kenosha crash bound over for trial, pleads not guilty
- Sherwood Forest Meat Market opens new Downtown location
- Fire destroys Kenosha apartment building, displaces 21 residents; still under investigation
- VIDEO: Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy pulls driver out of burning car early Saturday; driver arrested for OWI, other charges
- Hurricane Franklin is here, here are the 2023 Atlantic hurricane names
- County veterans services director resigns following Silver Lake Park confrontation
- All-County Softball: Bradford, Indian Trail each land three first teamers, Wilmot's Pye, Bradford's Danielson named co-players of the year
- A classic returns: Kenosha's Downtown Car Show is Sept. 2
- Man charged in fatal Kenosha crash appears in court, held on 500K bond
- Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year
- Five have officially declared candidacy for Kenosha mayor
- Outdoor movie nights in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie
- Kenosha commission raises concerns over proposed KTEC high school site plan
- Police apprehend suspect involved in burglary, still searching for second suspect
Black Girl Missing(2023, Crime drama) Garcelle Beauvais, Taylor Mosby LMN, 9 p.m.
Lottery Ticket(2010, Comedy) Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson VH1, 9 p.m.
Vegas Vacation(1997, Comedy) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo AMC, 9:30 p.m.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016, Action) Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill TNT, 10 p.m.
Robin Hood(2018, Action) Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx USA, 10:30 p.m.
