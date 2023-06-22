Betrayed by My Husband (2017, Suspense) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Cameron Bancroft LMN, 5 p.m.
Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart AMC, 5:30 p.m.
Grown Ups 2 (2013, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Kevin James Freeform, 6 p.m.
My Husband's Worst Mistake (2023, Suspense) Matt Wells, Sarah Cleveland LMN, 7 p.m.
Thor (2011, Action) Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman FX, 7 p.m.
Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (2023, Mystery) Janel Parrish, Niall Matter Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
Jurassic World (2015, Adventure) Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard USA, 8 p.m. Unstoppable (2010, Action) Denzel Washington, Chris Pine AMC, 8 p.m.
Vacation (2015, Comedy) Ed Helms, Christina Applegate Freeform, 8 p.m.
A Knight's Tale (2001, Action) Heath Ledger, Mark Addy BBC America, 8:30 p.m.
Burned by Love (2023, Suspense) Shiva Negar, Dillon Casey LMN, 9 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005, Comedy-drama) Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris BET, 9 p.m.
