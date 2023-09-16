The Mummy (1999, Adventure) Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz Bravo, 5:30 p.m.
The Hangover Part II (2011, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms Comedy Central, 6 p.m.
Free Guy (2021, Action) Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer FX, 7 p.m.
Rio 2 (2014, Children) Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg Disney, 7 p.m.
The Vow (2012, Romance) Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum CMT, 7 p.m.
The Hangover Part III (2013, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms Comedy Central, 8:30 p.m.
Justice League (2017, Action) Ben A¡eck, Henry Cavill TNT, 9 p.m.
Stand by Me (1986, Comedy-drama) Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix Vice, 9 p.m.
Dear John (2010, Romance) Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried CMT, 9:30 p.m.
- UPDATE: Man, 34, killed when water main valve bursts in Pleasant Prairie construction zone; second worker with minor injuries
- Blast From the Past Pizza opens with 1980s theme in Kenosha
- Local teen wins MMA world championship, star continues to rise
- Kenosha man facing numerous drug-related charges
- Kenosha woman accused of maintaining drug place, possessing fentanyl
- Pleasant Prairie Police identify man killed in construction accident
- Jacob Blake dismisses lawsuit against City of Kenosha, former chief and officers
- Kenosha man charged after domestic disturbance, standoff with police
- Kenosha police arrest man following domestic disturbance, armed standoff in McKinley neighborhood
- City to acquire 16-acre, tax deed Kenosha County property for future residential development
- Pleasant Prairie lake deck suffers "significant damage" after Monday fire
- Greek ferry captain, 3 seamen charged over death of tardy passenger pushed into sea by crew member
- Hundreds pack Pennoyer Park for parade, festivities honoring Mexican independence, heritage
- High school football: Indian Trail earns city of Kenosha bragging rights with rout of Tremper
- Kenosha Pet Supplies Plus sets weekend grand opening celebration
Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart BET, 10 p.m.
Meet the Parents (2000, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller TBS, 10 p.m.
