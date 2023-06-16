Milwaukee School of Engineering
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- 32 Kenosha County area students have been named to MSOE's 2023 spring dean's list, including: Edward Nelson of Kenosha; Austin Boley of Racine; Evan Williams of Kenosha; Joshua Fay of Burlington; Chloe Wallach of Kenosha; Brandon Hirschmann of Burlington; Jack Shoepke of Burlington; Amanda Yackley of Kenosha; Nicholas Stachura of Pleasant Prairie; Ty Anderson of Kenosha; Carson Edquist of Union Grove; Serra Brehm of Burlington; Carson Meredith of Union Grove; Ryan Giese of Kenosha; Jaden Samuels of Pleasant Prairie; Jillian Harkness of Burlington; Samuele Dolak of Kenosha; Austin Breit of Trevor; Polina Vyucheiskaia of Kenosha; Maxwell Matushek of Bristol; John Cisler of Mount Pleasant; Sofia Ricker of Kenosha; Alexander Hyde of Twin Lakes; Kyle Moriarity of Racine; Connor Rutherford of Trevor; Carson Willms of Kenosha; Isaiah Dean of Racine; Ryan LeMay of Kenosha; Hope Triplett of Burlington; Chidubem Uchegbu of Kenosha; Jakob Bar-Din of Kenosha; and Samantha Fleischman of Union Grove. To be eligible, students must have at least a 3.2 grade point average and have earned at least 30 credit hours.
Eight Kenosha County area students have been named to MSOE's 2023 spring quarter honors list, including: Joseph Rundlett of Pleasant Prairie; Daniel Folos of Twin Lakes; Robert Anderson of Kenosha; Eric Lehmann of Bristol; Erik Barron of Trevor; Mae McSorley of Kenosha; William Dudley of Mount Pleasant; and Adam Arnold of Kenosha. To be eligible, students must have at least a 3.2 grade point average.