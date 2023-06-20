Nicholas Anderson, 35, Racine, $848 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Rachael Grego, 32, Kenosha, $848 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Paris Johnson, 29, Kenosha, $924 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Timothy Lindow, 55, Kenosha, $861 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Donna Poindexter, 55, Zion, Ill., $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Lisa Quintero, 51, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Sixto Rosales-Dominguez, 49, Milwaukee, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and under an alcohol assessment

Jamal Thames, 53, Kenosha, $798 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Hannah Trecroci, 23, Pleasant Prairie, $766.50 fine, 6 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Jonathan Woodard, 32, Burlington, $798 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Chris Books, 40, Racine, $924 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Pamela Cleveland, 56, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Jenna Davis, 37. Kenosha. $924 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Summer Douglas, 44, Dunwoody, GA., $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Contrel Edwards, 43, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Laura Galarza, 45, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Nicole Garcia, 28, Kenosha, $911 fine, 8 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Miguel Hernandez, 25, Kenosha, $848 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Ceara Kuberski, 31, Marshfield, $924 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Chad Labell, 34, Kenosha, $911 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Luke Lyon, 43, Pleasant Prairie, $911 fine, 8 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Robert McGee, 60, Racine, $766 fine, 6 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Lidia Mendez, 42, Waukegan, Ill.,. $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Samuel Ortega, 52, Winthrop Harbor, Ill., $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Hector Perez-Gonzalez, 30, Kenosha, $848 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Matthew Petkovic, 43, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Jacob Powers, 25, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment

Aljandro Rea, 19, Kenosha, $861 fine, 6 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment

Abelino Ruiz, 25, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment