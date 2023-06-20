Nicholas Anderson, 35, Racine, $848 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Rachael Grego, 32, Kenosha, $848 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Paris Johnson, 29, Kenosha, $924 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Timothy Lindow, 55, Kenosha, $861 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Donna Poindexter, 55, Zion, Ill., $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Lisa Quintero, 51, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Sixto Rosales-Dominguez, 49, Milwaukee, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and under an alcohol assessment
Jamal Thames, 53, Kenosha, $798 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Hannah Trecroci, 23, Pleasant Prairie, $766.50 fine, 6 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Jonathan Woodard, 32, Burlington, $798 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Chris Books, 40, Racine, $924 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Pamela Cleveland, 56, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Jenna Davis, 37. Kenosha. $924 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Summer Douglas, 44, Dunwoody, GA., $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Contrel Edwards, 43, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Laura Galarza, 45, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Nicole Garcia, 28, Kenosha, $911 fine, 8 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Miguel Hernandez, 25, Kenosha, $848 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Ceara Kuberski, 31, Marshfield, $924 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Chad Labell, 34, Kenosha, $911 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Luke Lyon, 43, Pleasant Prairie, $911 fine, 8 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Robert McGee, 60, Racine, $766 fine, 6 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Lidia Mendez, 42, Waukegan, Ill.,. $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Samuel Ortega, 52, Winthrop Harbor, Ill., $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Hector Perez-Gonzalez, 30, Kenosha, $848 fine, 7 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Matthew Petkovic, 43, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Jacob Powers, 25, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment
Aljandro Rea, 19, Kenosha, $861 fine, 6 month driver’s license revocation, must undergo an alcohol assessment
Abelino Ruiz, 25, Kenosha, $974 fine, 9 month driver’s license revocation, must get an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment