The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.
A 27-year-old male died from a suspected overdose in the Sheridan Woods neighborhood of Pleasant Prairie Sunday evening.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A man and a woman suffered injuries, with at least one life-threatening, following a collision with a vehicle in the 11100 …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people remained at a Milwaukee-area trauma hospital with severe injuries Wednesday night after the motorcycle they were…
ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense.
