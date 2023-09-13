Construction is underway at Kenosha's historic Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road, as crews began a draining and turf installation project Wednesday morning.

The $1.5 million project, which is completely funded by the City of Kenosha, includes a grading process to level the playing field, improved drainage system, new turf for the entire field, new bullpens outside the field of play and resurfaced key groups areas throughout the stadium.

Construction and installation is slated to be complete by the end of October, barring any weather-related setbacks.

Kenosha Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski said the project exemplifies an investment in the Kingfish.

"I think it sends a really good message to the community that (the city is) willing to invest in the kingfish and Simmons Field," he said.

No rain-outs

The new turf will allow for games to be played regardless of prior rainy conditions.

"If it rained the night before (last summer), we were sitting there sweating like 'we may not play tomorrow,'" he said. "It could be 90 degrees and sunny, and you're worried if it rains for 30 seconds (because) then we're screwed."

Kenosha Kingfish Managing Partner Bill Fanning said he is excited for the flexibility the new playing surface will provide.

“The new turf allows us to play more games, which helps UW-Parkside and the high school teams who play here in the spring,” Fanning said. “A grass field needs time to recover from weather, but rain drains right off this turf.”

More events

The turf would also allow for additional sports and events including soccer, softball and concerts to be held at the field.

"With turf, you can do all of that because you don't have to worry about ruining the field when you drive trucks on it," Goralski said. "It's a community asset."

Goralski said the Kingfish season in short, so the field otherwise is not in use for nine months because of the weather.

"From a playing standpoint and people being able to use it, (the improvements are) nice," he said.