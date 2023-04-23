Art Fair deadline extended to May 15

KENOSHA — The Good Old Summertime Art Fair application deadline has been extended until May 15.

The Friends of the Kenosha Art Association invites artists and crafters to exhibit at this years art and craft fair. The 47th annual fair will be held on Sunday, June 4, in Civic Center Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. in Downtown Kenosha.

For more information, call 262-654-0065 or download an application at kenoshaartassociation.org.

County ADRC to offer Tools for Caregivers class

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is accepting reservations for its next Powerful Tools for Caregivers course.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University, intended to teach skills for how to take care of yourself while caring for a loved one. The class helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The 6-week classes will be held Thursdays May 4 TO June 8, from 1 to 3p.m. Classes will meet at the Kenosha County Center, Room B, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

To participate, caregivers will need internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.

Registration is required by Thursday, April 27. To register,call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at adrc.kenoshacounty.org. Classes are also available in Spanish.

Nature Center plans ‘Pokémon Community Day’

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold a “Pokémon Community Day” on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will be able to meet other local Pokémon trainers, learn how Pokémon are based on real-life animals, make a craft, and hunt for Pokémon hidden along Bristol Woods trails.

The event is suitable for children and adults alike, whether they play Pokémon Go or not. The event is free but donations are appreciated. No registration is required.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more on upcoming events.

Area bridge club lists results

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasnat at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Apr. 7 (open): Mary Matthews – Marilyn Wescott, first place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, second place; Paul Dorsey – Henry Kensler, third place.

Apr. 7 (299er): Vic Melby – Roseanne Worrell, first place; Mary Schlee – Paula Meisner, second place; Katie Patzke – Wayne Hejny, third place.

Apr. 10: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place, Marilyn Wescott – Paul Dorsey, second place, Donald Urquhart – Mark Langer, third place.

Apr. 14: Mary Matthews – Henry Kensler, first place; Donald Urquhart – Paul Schroeder, second place; Katie Patzke – Wayne Hejny, third place.