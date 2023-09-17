Kenosha Unified annual meeting set Tuesday

KENOSHA — the annual meeting of Kenosha Unified School District for the transaction of school business and the approval of the tax levy for the 2023-24 school year will be held on Tuesday.

It will be held in the auditorium at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St

The annual meeting will begin immediately following a meeting of the KUSD School Board to be held on the same evening at 7 p.m. at which there will be a presentation and public hearing on the district’s proposed budget for 2023-24.

The agenda for the annual meeting will be to elect a chairperson, adopt rules of order and the agenda, establish salaries and reimbursement of expenses for School Board members, approve the 2023-24 tax levy, and establish the date for the 2024 annual meeting.

The annual meeting is open to the public

Landlords group to host guest speaker

KENOSHA — Chris Lesmeister, a national account executive with Cost Segregation Services, LLC. S.C., will be giving a presentation on the benefits of cost segregation at this week’s meeting of the Kenosha Landlord Association.

The membership meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.

Lesmeister has been helping income producing property owners reduce or eliminate taxes and increase cash flow. CSSI is the largest independent cost segregation firm in the country, having completed over 40,000 studies on properties with a purchase price as low as $120,000.

The meeting is open to the public, however there is a $20 fee for non-members. Appetizers and networking will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting to start at 7 p.m.

For more information visit Kenosha Landlord on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaLandlordAssociation, and Cost Segregation Services, LLC. S.C. at https://www.costsegreducestaxes.com/.

ALL speaker set on Freedom to Read

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning, an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, will host a guest lecture on the Freedom to Read on Friday, Sept. 22. It will be held live, in-person at 2 p.m. in the Rita Room L131 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and livestreamed online.

Seaker Nyama Y. Reed will speak about the Freedom to Read movement and the storied history of book challenges, from “The New English Cannan” in 1637 to “Captain Underpants” today. With 21 years’ experience working in public libraries, Reed, will present information and examples about challenges to public libraries and reading.

Reed has led the Whitefish Bay Public Library as director for nine years. Being interested in administration and wishing to make a difference, she is an active volunteer leader at the local, state, and national levels.

ALL is an active senior group with a variety of education-oriented activities, a friendly environment, and lots of interactive opportunities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. Learn more at www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

Knights of Columbus plan blood drive

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 will be hosting a blood drive at St. Anne Catholic Church 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., on Monday Sept 25, from noon to 4 p.m.

It will be held in the mobile bus in the east parking lot. Appointments are preferred to secure a spot as a priority donor. Walk-ins will be accepted as time allows.

For more information, call 877-232-4376, visit tinyurl.com/stanne925, or email Richard Mich at shercookr@yahoo.com.

Family caregiver training offered

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a free, six-week program designed to provide family caregivers with clinical level education and training.

“The Savvy Caregiver” will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. The series will conclude on Oct. 31. The workshop is open to those providing care for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.

Throughout the program caregivers are invited to learn, develop, and modify strategies for their particular caregiving situation. Participants will gain increased understanding of dementia and how it affects the person as well as the family, skills to assess abilities of a loved one with dementia, confidence to set and alter caregiving goals, strategies to manage activities of daily living, and perspective on the course of the diagnosis as it relates to the person they are caring for.

Offered both virtually and in-person, Savvy Caregiver Training Program will provide over 12-hours of face-to-face training, a caregiver manual and access to community resources.

To learn more and to register contact Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, at 262-605-6602.

Area bridge club results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT —Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Sept 8: Dee Becker and Donald Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz and Daniele Langer and Mark Langer, tied for second/third place.

Sept 11: George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer and Donald Urquhart, second place; Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, third place.