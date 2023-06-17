Gateway to hold compost workshop

KENOSHA -- Gateway Technical College will host a composting workshop, “Let’s Talk Trash: Composting,” at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the Center for Sustainable Living on the college’s Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Susan Obry, Master Gardener and Master Composter, will outline the ways to make composting efficient and effective. Attendees will learn the uses of composting as well as basic and advanced composting techniques to help turn food waste and other items into compost.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Those interested should RSVP to Center Manager Kallie Johnson at 262-564-2196 or johnsonka@gtc.edu.

Woman's Club to host social hour

KENOSHA -- Woman's Club of Kenosha will hold a free social hour on Wednesday, June 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The community is invited to visit the club's historic home at 6208 8th Ave, and learn about membership in the Woman's Club of Kenosha..

If interested call 262-652-1731 or visit during the event.

Bristol Woodstock set Wednesday

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. is co-sponsoring “Bristol Woodstock,” a series of free outdoor concerts on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 pm.

Bristol Woodstock is in its third year, featuring free outdoor concerts in the park. A different local band will be featured every week.

Bristol Woodstock is presented by the Kenosha County Parks and sponsors.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

June 9: Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, first place; Mary Matthews – Henry Kensler, second place; Ellen Easley – Annie Krause, third place.

June 12: Mark Langer – Donnie Urquhart, first place; Dee Becker – Robert Gentz, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.