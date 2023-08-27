Estate planning focus of meeting

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 will host an estate planning meeting on Wednesday Aug 30, at 7 p.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd.

The speakers will be attorney Stacy Volgeltanz and Tim Nowak, General Agent with the Knights of Columbus.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Those planning to attend should RSVP to Grand Night Rich Mich at shercookr@yahoo.com by Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Nature center to host Teacher Naturalist training

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold Teacher Naturalist training on Friday, Sept.8, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Both seasoned and prospective Teacher Naturalist volunteers are invited to join the training including an overview of Pringle Nature Center field trip programs and refreshments. All interested in volunteering with educational programs this year are invited to attend.

RSVP to naturalist@pringlenc.org, or let staff know if you cannot attend but are interested in volunteering.

Fundraiser to benefit Maui fire victims

KENOSHA — In recognition of Patriot Day, the Knights of Columbus Archbishop Messmer Assembly 1201 will hold a spaghetti and meatball dinner on Monday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St.

The suggested donation is $22 per person, with all of the proceeds going directly to the victims of the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

For more information contact Rich Mich at 262-818-0839, or email at shercookr@yahoo.com.

Stand Up & Move More program set

KENOSHA —A program designed to help improve the health of those with sedentary lifestyles is being offred by the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center.

Stand Up & Move More is designed by Dr. Kelli Koltyn at the University of Wisconsin to help older adults reduce sitting time by standing up and moving more. The program meets once per week for two hours for four weeks, followed by a booster session at Week 8.

The program will be held on Wednesdays Sept. 6 to Oct. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kenosha Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

Research shows that excessive sedentary behavior, or ‘sitting time’, has been linked to serious health consequences. Too much sitting can increase your risk for numerous chronic conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, certain cancers, and more. The Stand Up & Move More program (also known as Stand Up) gives you strategies to do just that—stand up and move more!

The program is designed specifically for older adults who sit more than six hours per day. Participants learn in a group of peers and help each other identify strategies to stand up more often and for longer periods of time throughout the day. Stand Up has been researched and proven to reduce sitting time by 68 minutes per day.

Sessions take place in a group setting where participants identify barriers to standing more and discuss strategies to increase their standing time.

The deadline to register is Sept. 4. To register or learn more about this class, call Kenosha County ADRC Health & Wellness Coordinator Haleigh Couch, at 262-605-6646.

Area bridge club results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Aug 18 (open): Mark Langer and Donald Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, second place; Daniele Langer and Maryjoy Madrigrano, third place.

Aug 18 (299er): Katie Patzke and Wayne Hejny, first place; Kathryn Schneider and Patti Gross, second place; Jean Myrvold and Denise Anastasio, third place.

Aug 21: Henry Kensler and Mary Matthews, first place; Dennis Dragan and Evelyn Gerum, second place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, third place.