Wirch to hold open office hours

KENOSHA — State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, will hold office hours to hear from members of the public on state issues on Saturday.

Wirch will meet with the public from 1 to 2 p.m. at Northwide Library, in Activity Room A., 1500 27th Ave.

KUSD to host building trade careers summer campKENOSHA – The Kenosha Unified School District is hosting a Building Trade Careers Summer Camp from July 24-27, for 30 students entering grades 7-9 who are interested in learning about careers in the architecture and construction cluster.

The camp will expose students to a variety of career options while allowing them to participate in hands-on demonstrations and presentations. They also will have the opportunity to learn side by side with building trade employees from local companies. The camp will conclude with a visit to a local construction site where students will see in action what they will learn over the course of the week.

“Career-based learning activities like the Building Trade Careers Summer Camp allow students to explore careers and see firsthand what it’s like to work in various fields,” KUSD Coordinator of Career and Technical Education Aaron Williams said. “Students will use this experience to explore their interests and select KUSD classes that align with their desired career pathway.”

“We are grateful for industry partners who step up to provide these invaluable opportunities for our students,” KUSD sUPT. Dr. Jeffrey Weiss said. “Supporting events of this caliber showcases their devotion to the growth and learning of the children in our community, both academically and socially.”

Partner companies/visits will include:

Monday, July 24: Riley Construction, 5301 99th Ave. Riley will create five to six interactive, hands-on stations where students will spend 30-35 minutes exploring different careers in STEM. They’ll do things like pour and prepare concrete, create 3D renderings of buildings, and learn about carpentry, drywall and more.

Tuesday, July 25: Martin Petersen Company, 9800 55th St.

Wednesday, July 26: Pieper Electric, 4210 43rd Ave.

Thursday, July 27: Construction site tour

Friday, July 28: Camp plans to be announced.

Waukegan Parks to host golf outing

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Parks Foundation is hosting the 28th Annual Partners in Parks Golf Outing on Wednesday, July 26, at Bonnie Brook Golf Course.

Check-in and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the driving range open for warm-up. A shotgun start will follow at 8:30 a.m..

All proceeds will benefit the Waukegan Parks Foundation to support park and recreation programs, projects, and scholarships.

Registration is $175 per golfer and $550 per foursome. Participation in the golf outing includes a cart, goodie bag, raffle ticket, lunch, and beverage. Golfers will also receive a printed souvenir photo of their foursome.

“The Waukegan Parks Foundation is grateful for the community partners who support our mission to ensure access to parks, programs, and facilities. The proceeds from the 28th Annual Partners in Parks Golf Outing will impact thousands of local children through park and recreation programs, projects, and scholarships,” said Charlotte Callahan Wozniak, president of the Waukegan Parks Foundation.

More information, including registration and sponsorship options, is available at waukeganparks.org/partnersinparks.