Vietnam veterans plan fundraiser

KENOSHA — Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Inc. will host its 36th annual fundraiser at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m., with food available starting at 1 p.m. The event will feature beer, raffles, music and food, with tickets available at the door.

A donation of $15 is requested. All proceeds go to the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans organization.

Pringle to host ‘Summer’s Last Fling’

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host “Leave No Child Inside: Summer’s Last Fling!” on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature free, self-guided, family-friendly nature activities at Pringle Nature Center. Activities will be posted at the front door of the building.

All activities are free, with no registration required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Hosts still needed for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are still needed for foreign exchange students Raphael, 16, from France, and GaEun, 15, from Japan/Korea for the coming school year in Kenosha.

They are interested in sports including basketball, running track and cross country and tennis. They also are into movies, social activities, sports events and music.

They pay for everything, and speak English. Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or schulzcarr@aol.com as soon as possible for more information.

Nature center to host work day

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold an “Invasive Species Workday” on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will assist nature center staff with removing invasive plants around the center grounds. Tools are provided, but volunteers should bring their own gloves if possible.

No registration is required; come and leave needed. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Wheatland offering extracurriculars

WHEATLAND — Wheatland School District is now offering access to all extra-curricular programs including sports teams and district cubs for the 2023-24 academic year.

Any Wheatland resident who will be in grades 5-8 for the fall semester are eligible to participate.

Check the Wheatland website at www.wheatland.k12.wi.us, or contact the school office at 262-537-2216 for more information.

Area bridge club results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play.

Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners include:

Aug 11: Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, first place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, second place; Mary Ericson and Sharon Gierahn, third place.

Aug 14: Mark Langer and Donald Urquhart, first place; Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, second place; Evelyn Gerum and Dennis Dragan, third place.