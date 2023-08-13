Host families needed for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are still needed for exchange students coming to attend Kenosha area schools this fall.

Raphael, 16, from France, and Ga Eun, from Korea, 16, need a host family in Kenosha for the fall.

They want badly to go to school in Kenosha, to learn about the local culture. They pay for everything, and speak English. They are interested in sports, movies, and social activities.

Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or schulzcarr@aol.com for more information.

Holiday Fair vendor spaces available

KENOSHA — Vendor spaces are still available for the annual Holiday Fair at the Woman’s Club of Kenosha.

The event welcomes all crafters and gift vendors for the event on Nov 4. Spaces reserved before Sept. 1 are only $25.

For application and additional information email Kenoshawomansclub@gmail.com or call 262-652-1731.

Lecturer to talk of lighthouses

KENOSHA — Adventures in Life Long Learning will host Ron Luttrell, the keeper and historian of the Southport Lighthouse Museum in Kenosha, for a guest lecture on Lighthouses of Lake Michigan.

The lecture will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in the Rita Building, Room 131, on Friday, Aug. 18, starting at 2 p.m.

The program is sponsored by ALL, an organization of mostly retired people age 55 and older, which offers lectures on various topics. An annual membership fee of $50 includes lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost.

Learn more at www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

Wells Fargo Donates $45,000 to Junior

Achievement

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin has announced that Wells Fargo donated $45,000 to provide financial literacy learning experiences for students in Kenosha County and across Wisconsin.

The mission of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed by recruiting and training community volunteers to teach K-12 students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness. JA programs support the organization’s vision of a world where students have the skill set and mindset to build thriving communities.

The $45,000 gift will support general operations and event sponsorships in the Wisconsin communities of Appleton, Beloit, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Janesville, Kenosha, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Stevens Point and Wausau.

In addition to the generous donation, Wells Fargo employees also volunteer their time to teach Wisconsin students about managing money and preparing for a successful career.

ADRC seeking volunteer guardians

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is seeking individuals interested in serving as volunteer guardians.

The center provides training for community members to advocate in health, welfare and/or financial issues for vulnerable adults. Volunteers are then court appointed as the legal decision maker. The program provides training, support and on-going assistance for the volunteer guardian to successfully and capably perform their responsibilities.

In as little as one hour each month, volunteers can positively impact the quality of life of an at-risk adult.

For more information or to apply, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Nature center to host story time

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host its monthly “Nature Story Time” on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Saturday, Aug. 19.

It will be held each day starting at 9:30 a.m. and will feature a seasonal nature story and craft. The program is for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building.

It is recommended for children ages 2-5 and is free with no registration required.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.