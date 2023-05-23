ADRC seeking volunteer guardians

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is seeking individuals interested in serving as volunteer guardians.

The center provides training for community members to advocate in health, welfare and/or financial issues for vulnerable adults.Volunteers are then court appointed as the legal decision maker. The program provides training, support and on-going assistance for the volunteer guardian to successfully and capably perform their responsibilities.

In as little as one hour each month, volunteers can positively impact the quality of life of an at-risk adult.

For more information or to apply, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

May 12: Richard Arneson – Gloria Arneson, first place; Paul Dorsey – Marilyn Wescott, second place; Janet Urquhart – George Urquhart, third place.

May 15: Mary Matthews – Henry Kensler, first place; Mark Langer – Donald Urquhart, second place; Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, third place.