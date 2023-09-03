Free breakfast, lunch at Christian Academy

KENOSHA — Kenosha Christian Academy is participating in a free breakfast and lunch program for the current school year 2023-2024.

This alternative is referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision. All students enrolled at the KCA may participate in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program at no charge.

Household applications are not required to receive free meals, but applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require this information.

All students will be served breakfast and lunch at the KCA, 6410 25th Ave. For more information, contact the Kenosha Christian Academy, Attn. Sarah Clark, sclark@kca.school.

Senior group offers lecture

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning will host a guest lecturer this week on “ The Crisis in Local News: How you can strengthen democracy and make your community a better place.”

A recent report from Northwestern University, “The State of Local News 2022,” painted an alarming picture of the loss of local journalism in communities across the U.S., calling it a “crisis for our democracy and our society.” The annual study noted the country lost more than a quarter of its 2,500 newspapers since 2005 and is on track to lose one-third by 2025.

The lecture on Friday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. in person at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Rita Room L131. It will also be live streamed. The speaker will be James Fitzhenry, director of community engagement and Ideas Lab editor at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a variety of education-oriented activities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. Learn more at www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

Santo Principe Memorial Golf tournament set

KENOSHA – Men and women age 55 and older are invited to register for the Santo Principe Memorial Senior Golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Municipal Golf Course at Washington Park.

Cost is $37 per person which includes nine holes of golf, a gas cart, food and beverage, and multiple prize categories. Registration forms are available at the golf course clubhouse, 2205 Washington Road.

Call the course directly at 262-653-4090 with any questions.

Event to support Junior Golf programs

BRIGHTON — Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is inviting golfers to join her at the 2023 County Executive Cup golf outing, a fundraiser for the county’s Junior Golf programs.

The 18-hole outing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Brighton Dale Links, 830 248th Ave. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon.

“Each year, more than 200 Kenosha County youth take part in the Junior Golf programs, which promote a healthy lifestyle and instill values like honesty, sportsmanship and respect,” Kerkman said. “You can help to further this mission by playing in, or sponsoring, the County Executive Cup.”

The Junior Golf programs that the outing supports include a six-week fundamentals clinic, a competitive, six-week PGA Junior League on area courses, and a one-week instructional program with course play.

The entry fee is $95 per golfer, which includes 18 holes with cart, lunch, and various prizes and awards. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 8.

Sponsorship packages also remain available for individuals and businesses wishing to support the outing. To register, or for more information, call 262-925-8004 or send an email to Doug.Shulski@kenoshacounty.org.

Nature center to host Teacher Naturalist training

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold Teacher Naturalist training on Friday, Sept.8, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Both seasoned and prospective Teacher Naturalist volunteers are invited to join the training including an overview of Pringle Nature Center field trip programs and refreshments. All interested in volunteering with educational programs this year are invited to attend.

RSVP to naturalist@pringlenc.org, or let staff know if you cannot attend but are interested in volunteering.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Aug 18 (open): Mark Langer and Donald Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, second place; Daniele Langer and Maryjoy Madrigrano, third place.

Aug 18 (299er): Katie Patzke and Wayne Hejny, first place; Kathryn Schneider and Patti Gross, second place; Jean Myrvold and Denise Anastasio, third place.

Aug 21: Henry Kensler and Mary Matthews, first place; Dennis Dragan and Evelyn Gerum, second place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, third place.

Aug 25: Mark Langer and Daniele Langer, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, second place; Dee Becker and Henry Kensler, third place.

Aug 28: Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, first place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, second place, Mark Langer and Marilyn Wescott, third place.