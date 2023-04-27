MS Walk to be held at Parkside on Sunday

SOMERS -- The Walk MS will be Sunday, April 30, at the University of Wisconsinn-Parkside Petretti Fieldhouse.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m.; the walk begins at 10 a.m..

A 3-mile walk will be through Petrifying Springs and a 1-mile walk will be on the outdoor track. King Elvis of the Kingfish will be the event greeter.

The event is a fundraiser to promote MS awareness and support research and those living with MS in the community. Register or donate at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=cms.page&id=1989.

Union Cemetery annual meeting set

PADDOCK LAKE -- The Union Cemetery Association will be having their annual meeting on Sunday, April 30.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave..

Minutes from the last meeting will be read and a financial report given.

Anyone with lots, plots or anyone who is interested in purchasing them at Union Cemetery is welcome to attend.

Knights of Columbus plan Special Olympics fundraiser Monday

KENOSHA -- The Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 are sponsoring a Culver's Share Night on Monday May 1, to raise funds for Kenosha Special Olympics.

The vent will be held at Culver's at 5100 Green Bay Road from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to take part in the event to help support Kenosha Special Olympics.

ALL presentation on the Civil War Zouaves

KENOSHA -- Doug Damman, site coordinator of the Civil War Museum in Kenosha, will present an online Zoom presentation on Monday, May 1, on "Elver Ellsworth and the Civil War Zouaves." The online presentation will begin at 2 p.m.

In the summer of 1860, Elmer Ellsworth and a civilian militia company of 50 men from Chicago set out on a twenty-city tour to prove the value of their Zouave training. The tour was a success beyond their wildest dreams. When war started and their training was needed on the battlefield, rather than the parade ground, the men who had accompanied Ellsworth found themselves in positions of leadership within the Union army.

Dammann's talk explores Elmer Ellsworth's widespread influence on the northern army despite his death early in the conflict.

The program is part of the Adventures in Life Long Learning senior group, which provides a wide variety of education-oriented activities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. Learn more at www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-565-2795.

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center Presents

ADRC to host training for family caregivers

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a free, six-week program designed to provide family caregivers with clinical level education and training. “The Savvy Caregiver” will be held on six consecutive Wednesdays, beginning May 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. The series will conclude on June 7.

The workshop is open to those providing care for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.

The Savvy Caregiver training program is a unique approach to family caregiver education. The central concept is the notion of strategy. Throughout the program caregivers are invited to learn, develop, and modify strategies for their particular caregiving situation. Participants will gain increased understanding of dementia and how it affects the person as well as the family, skills to assess abilities of a loved one with dementia, confidence to set and alter caregiving goals, strategies to manage activities of daily living, and perspective on the course of the diagnosis as it relates to the person they are caring for.

Offered both virtually and in-person, the Savvy Caregiver Training Program provides over 12 hours of face-to-face training, a caregiver manual and access to community resources. The in-person meeting will be located at the ADRC, 8600 Sheridan Road. To learn more and to register contact Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC at 262-605-6602.