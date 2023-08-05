Free Children’s Health Fair to be held Saturday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A free Children’s Health Fair will be held at Aurora Health Center in Pleasant Prairie from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event will be held at the center, 12500 Aurora Drive, with a wide variety of education, resources and activities for families with toddlers to teens.

Highlights will include a Teddy Bear Clinic, where kids can break a stuffed animal for a wellness checkup; a chance to check out Aurora’s new Day at the Doctor program; meet some children’s health specialists; a Touch-a-Truck area, featuring a verity of vehicles; and a number of community resources.

Free refreshments will be provided. A free raffle drawing will be held, with prizes from Boundless Adventures, Playpen Sports, the RecPlex, and more.

You can register by visiting https://bit/ly/2023ChildrensHealthFair, or call 1-888-863-5502.

Search and Rescue training event set

KANSASVILLE — The Journey Disaster Response Team will be conducting a full-scale search and rescue exercise at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Members of the response team will be training alongside members of law enforcement, fire and rescue units and Department of Natural Resources partners.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the recreation area.

Community foundation accepting grant applications

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Community Foundation invites local nonprofit organizations to apply for grant funding from four Field of Interest Funds that it manages.

The foundation is seeking proposals to be funded from the following endowment funds:

OMC Legacy Fund , which enhances the general welfare and quality of life for youth in the greater Kenosha area.

LaFave Family Fund, which promotes understanding, communication, and a sense of tolerance between individuals and groups through education, arts, and humanities.

Women’s Fund , which supports opportunities for women and children through responsive philanthropy and community involvement.

Arts Fund, which fosters arts programming with the purpose of enhancing the culture, economy, and quality of life in Kenosha County.

Grant criteria, application forms and further advice are available on the foundation’s website – https://www.kenoshafoundation.org/fieldofinterest-grants/

Applications must be received by the foundation no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.