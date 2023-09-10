City to offer free shredding

KENOSHA – The City of Kenosha will offer an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road. Hard drive destruction is offered only at the Kenosha Water Utility location.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives.

Memorial bench program on pause

KENOSHA – The City of Kenosha Memorial Bench Program has been placed on a moratorium until Kenosha Parks staff has completed a location study and has updated the current memorial bench policy.

City representatives apologized for the temporary inconvenience. Once the study has concluded, bench requests will be accepted.

Gateway to hold canning workshop

KENOSHA -- Gateway Technical College will hold a canning workshop, “You Can Do It!” at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Center for Sustainable Living on the college’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Stephanie Slater, beekeeper and food preserver, will share home strategies for beginner canners. Attendees will learn food preservation safety standards and creative ways for serving canned goods.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

Those interested should RSVP to Center Manager Kallie Johnson at 262-564-2196 or johnsonka@gtc.edu.

Evening event set for family caregivers

KENOSHA -- The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, along with the Aging & Disability Resource Centers of Kenosha and Racine counties, plan to hold an evening for family caregivers.

All who care for an adult family member, friend, or neighbor are invited. The casual evening will include conversation, refreshments, resources, and information. It will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1456 Junction Ave., Racine.

The ADRCs of Kenosha and Racine counties offer support, information, financial support options, and free classes that can help lower the stresses that come with caregiving.

Registration is appreciated as it will help plan for enough refreshments and resources. Call the LGBT Center at 262-664-4100.

Pringle to host Fall Fun Festival

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. will hold its annual "Fall Fun Festival" on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include hay rides, live animal demonstrations, children's crafts, green exhibitors, food trucks, and more. This year's event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new Access Ability Wisconsin outdoor wheelchair, as well as a raffle benefiting the "Adopt a Class" field trip scholarship fund.

Admission is free, but food and select activities require tickets which can be purchased at the event with cash or check. Food trucks on site will also take cash.

Learn more at www.pringlenc.org/fff.

Waukegan to host 5K Run/Walk

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The Waukegan Park District will host the 8th Annual George Bridges 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Field House Sports, Fitness & Aquatics Center, 800 Baldwin Ave. in Hinkston Park.

In its eighth year, the event will have a superhero theme.

For an entry fee of $34, participants will receive a race packet and a commemorative race shirt. All proceeds from the 8th Annual George Bridges 5K Run/Walk will benefit Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County-Waukegan, helping individuals with disabilities participate in camps, athletics, health and fitness programs, and much more.

The event ill feature a free kids race before the awards ceremony to encourage physical activity among children. The kids race is an opportunity for children from 5 years to 13 years to compete in a short fun run. Superhero-themed activities, including mask and cape decorating, will be offered throughout the event.

More information, including registration, is available at waukeganparks.org/5k.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Aug 18 (open): Mark Langer and Donald Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, second place; Daniele Langer and Maryjoy Madrigrano, third place.

Aug 18 (299er): Katie Patzke and Wayne Hejny, first place; Kathryn Schneider and Patti Gross, second place; Jean Myrvold and Denise Anastasio, third place.

Aug 21: Henry Kensler and Mary Matthews, first place; Dennis Dragan and Evelyn Gerum, second place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, third place.

Aug 25: Mark Langer and Daniele Langer, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, second place; Dee Becker and Henry Kensler, third place.

Aug 28: Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, first place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, second place, Mark Langer and Marilyn Wescott, third place.

Sep 1 (open): Susan Gentz and Bob Gentz, first place; Dee Becker and Daniele Langer, second place; Elaine Howell and Marilyn Eisenhut, third place.

Sep 1 (299er N-S): Jean Myrvold and Julie Anastasio, first place; Larry and Diane Page, second place; Katie Patzke and Wayne Hejny, third place;

Sep 1 (299er E-W): Judie Leslie and Sue Helland, first place; Diane and Dennis Lynch, second place; Katie Patze and Wayne Hejny, third place.

Sep 4: Mark Langer and Daniele Langer, first place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, second place; Peter Christensen and Rose Christensen, third place.