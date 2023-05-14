ALL seniors group offers lecture Monday

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning, an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics, will host a virtual lecture on Monday, May 15. on “Current Research on Neurological Disorders in the Elderly (including Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases).”

Approximately 7-8 million Americans, primarily the elderly, are diagnosed with memory or movement disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases. While many people are aware that these diseases increase with age, understanding these diseases is often difficult. This lecture will introduce the causes, current treatments, and promising therapies on the horizon.

The lecture will be conducted via Zoom starting at 2 p.m.

The speake will be Anita Manogran, PhD, whose mother Devi is a member of ALL, is an associate professor in the Department of Biological Science at Marquette University. She received he doctorate in Molecular Genetics at Marquette, after graduating from UW-Milwaukee, and performed post-doctoral training at the University of Illinois-Chicago where she received the prestigious NIH F31 fellowship. Her research is centered around how devastating diseases such as Parkinson’s. Alzheimer’s, and Amyloidosis are linked to irreversibly misfolded proteins.

Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities, a friendly environment, and lots of interactive opportunities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. Learn more at www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

Landlords group meeting set May 17

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Landlords Association will host a meeting on Wednesday, May 17, at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave. The featured speaker will be Mitch Doty, consultant with Glazd Inc., a Wisconsin-based company that offers free services, software and resources that are available specializing in managing renters insurance.

He has consulted with building owners and contractors for years. He partnered with Glazd last year as a property consultant, focusing exclusively on the mechanics and benefits of renter’s insurance requirements and compliance programs for residential property management companies and owner/managers. He will discuss how the implementation of renter’s insurance requirement to ensure that you and your residents are protected; how to document and track compliance; and how to negotiate lower premium costs resulting in an increase in NOI and property value.

The meeting is open to all landlords and investors, however there is a a $20 fee for non-members. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with appetizers and networking. for more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaLandlordAssociation.

Nature Center to host Wildflower Run

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. , Bristol, will hold a “Wildflower Run” fundraiser on Saturday, May 20, starting at 9 a.m.

The Wildflower Trail Run is a 4.5 mile trail run and 2 mile trail run/hike through the trails of Bristol Woods. The event is held on the third Saturday of each May during peak wildflower viewing time at the Pringle Nature Center.

The event cost of $20/person includes race entry, a t-shirt (for the first 50 registrants), refreshments, and prizes for top finishers. All entry fees benefit environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center.

Visit https://www.pringlenc.org/wildflower-run for more information and registration.

Course to help reduce risk of falls

TWIN LAKES — If you’re like most people, you’re pretty careful about avoiding a fall. But there are some factors you may not be aware of that can influence your fall risk.

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will host Stepping On!, a course to begin Thursday June 15. It is a free, seven-week educational series, proven to help reduce falls in older adults.

It will be held the Twin Lakes Library, 110 S Lake Ave, Twin Lakes on Thursdays, June 15, through July 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.

In Stepping On workshops, participants will take fall prevention step-by-step. They will learn how to build and maintain the physical strength and balance needed to walk confidently. From footwear to prescriptions, they will cover what increases a risk of a fall, how to avoid it, and make an individualized action plan to stay on your feet and living life safely.

For questions or to register call the ADRC at 262-605-6646

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mountn Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

May 5: Mary Matthews – Marilyn Wescott, first place; Mark Langer—Donald Urquhart, second place; Richard Arneson – Gloria Arneson, third place.

May 8: Mark Langer – Donald Urquhart, first place; Mary Matthews – Henry Kensler, second place; Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, third place.