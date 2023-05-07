Free electronic recycling set May 13

KENOSHA – GreenLight E Recycling, LLC of Racine will offer free electronic disposal for Kenosha County residents from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

The company is a Green Masters Certified recycling center,and works to ensure scrap materials are sent to the proper recycling facilities and diverted from landfills.

People may drive up for curbside service to drop off microwaves, Freon appliances, all electronic components and parts and items containing a battery or a motor. Examples of other acceptable items for recycling include: desktop personal computers, network servers, laptops, LCD monitors, printers, scanners, keyboards, copiers, FAX machines, cable and wiring connectors and adapters and their components, gaming systems, phone systems, UPS devices and cell phones. Metal office furniture also is accepted.

Not eligible will be televisions, CRT monitors, fluorescent light bulbs, garbage/rubbish, plastic, solid wood components and any hazardous waste/materials.

Staff from GreenLight will be equipped with masks and gloves and will remove items from vehicles. Citizens are asked to remain in their vehicles during collection of the items.

Nominate a volunteer for a free roofKENOSHA — Nominations are being sought by Dick’s Roof Repair to recognize a Kenosha volunteer who needs a free roof.

Since 1957, the company has been helping residents and businesses in the Kenosha community with their roofing, siding, and window projects. In 2020, the company gave away its first roof to a local firefighter. In 2021, it gave away a free roof to a healthcare worker, and in 2022, gave away two roofs to educators.

“It has been a difficult few years for our community,” said Dick’s Roof Repair President Jeff Milkie. “We want to honor the people who selflessly volunteer and give back to our community.”

Nominations are being sought through May 31. Kenosha County volunteers can be nominated at https://www.dicksroofing.com/2023/04/28/nominate-a-volunteer-for-a-free-roof/. The nomination should include why you feel the local volunteer hero deserves a new roof and what that new roof could mean to them.

“We love to give back to the community that supports us,” said Milkie. “Helping to shelter those who help our community feels right, and we’re excited to give that volunteer a new roof on us.”

Gateway Foundation seeks golfers for tournament

Gateway Technical College Foundation Inc. will hold its annual golf outing May 25 at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva to raise money to increase opportunities for Gateway students.

The scramble is a major fundraiser for the Foundation and has generated thousands of dollars to help students gain life-changing skills to begin a rewarding career.

Golfers registering for the 29th Annual Gateway Foundation Scramble will receive lunch, 18 holes of golf, greens fees, a cart, dinner and other extras. A raffle will also be held. It costs $195 per person or $950 for a foursome and hole sponsorship. The deadline to register or sign up is May 18.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. with lunch served 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start. Dinner, awards and a live auction will begin at 5 p.m.

Participation is limited to 144 golfers and registration can be done online at www.gtc.edu/foundationscramble.

For more information, contact Dee Ford at Gateway Technical College Foundation Inc. at 262-564-2644 or fordd@gtc.edu.

Pleasant Prairie holding photo contest

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village residents are encouraged to show off their photography skills and love if the community by entering photos in the 2023 Pleasant Prairie Photo Contest.

The village is seeking pictures that portray the beauty of the community throughout the year. The photos could appear in the 2024 Village Calendar, website, social media and other publications.

Photos will be judged based on content and quality. Anyone is eligible to enter the contest; however, the photos must be taken within the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Photos must be submitted via the village website. The contest is currently open and will close Aug. 11. Open voting will be available on select photos on the Vvllage website from Aug. 14-18. The top three photos with the most votes will be the winners, along with nine honorable mentions.

Photo submission portal and contest rules are available at PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Photo. Questions related to the photo contest can email communications@plprairie.com.

Area bridge club results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Apr. 28: Daniele Langer – Mark Langer, first place; Donald Urquhart – Paul Dorsey, second place; Mary Matthews – Marilyn Wescott, third place.

May 1: Mary Matthews – Donald Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer – Bob Hinderholtz, second place; Daniele Langer – Sharon Gierahn, third place.