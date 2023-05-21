Wilson Elementary to host legacy celebration

KENOSHA — Earlier this year, Kenosha Unified announced the closure of Wilson Elementary School effective July 1. To honor its many years of service to the community and families served, Wilson will be hosting a Legacy Celebration on Friday, June 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

This event is open to the entire community and current and past students and staff are encouraged to attend. Guests will be able to walk the halls and reminisce about the past from 5-6 p.m. There will then be a presentation featuring the Wilson choir and keynote speakers in the gymnasium from 6 to 7 p.m.

Wilson is a neighborhood school that first opened its doors to students and families on Sept. 7, 1953. It was later dedicated as Woodrow Wilson Elementary School on May 4, 1954. Designed by the same architect, Wilson and Southport elementary schools were dubbed “twin elementary schools” when they were built using the exact same footprint in 1952. Wilson’s original design called for an eight-room unit, and in 1961, an eight-room addition was constructed to complete the layout as it exists today.

Most recently, Wilson served just over 130 students and hosted the district’s Even Start and Adult English as a Second Language programs in the 2023-23 school year.

Host families sought for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are needed for Kenosha schools for students from many countries incuding France, Spain, Germany, Georgia, Italy, Japan.

The students are interested in sports, and art, music and more. They pay all expenses, are 15-17 years old, and speak English.

For more information contact Carrie Schulz by texting 414-899-3890 or e-mail schulzcarr@aol.com.

Peanut butter collections for summer students

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Knights of Columbus at five local churches, and the STARS, a group of senior citizens from St. Anne parish, are collecting peanut butter and jelly to help needy children in local schools this summer.

They have targeted the students who won’t have access during the summer break to breakfast and lunch that was provided during the school year.

If you would like to help, drop off donation of peanut butter and jelly to any of the five churches: St. Anne, St. Mary’s Catholic, St. Therese, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, and Holy Rosary.

They will be collecting thru Sunday, May 28. If you would like to make a financial donation, send a check made out to “Knights of Columbus” to any of the five churches.

ADRC offers caregivers online class

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is accepting reservations for its next Powerful Tools for Caregivers course.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free, six-week, online educational series, intended to teach skills on how to take care of yourself while caring for a loved one. The class helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The online sessions will be held Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., May 25 to June 29. To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet.

To register, call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.

The ADRC also offers classes in Spanish; call for dates and information.

Nature Center to host invasive species workday

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Avenue, will hold its monthly “Invasive Species Workday” on Saturday May 27, from 9 am to noon.

Those looking to earn service hours, or just interested in helping preserve native habitats are invited to take part in the work days on the fourth Saturday of each month, Volunteers will assist PNC staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible.

No registration is required and participants can come and leave as they chose. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

ADRC seeking volunteer guardians

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is seeking individuals interested in serving as volunteer guardians.

The center provides training for community members to advocate in health, welfare and/or financial issues for vulnerable adults.Volunteers are then court appointed as the legal decision maker. The program provides training, support and on-going assistance for the volunteer guardian to successfully and capably perform their responsibilities.

In as little as one hour each month, volunteers can positively impact the quality of life of an at-risk adult.

For more information or to apply, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

May 12: Richard Arneson – Gloria Arneson, first place; Paul Dorsey – Marilyn Wescott, second place; Janet Urquhart – George Urquhart, third place.

May 15: Mary Matthews – Henry Kensler, first place; Mark Langer – Donald Urquhart, second place; Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, third place.