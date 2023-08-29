Car Show to benefit wounded veterans Sept. 3

KENOSHA — The Southern Wisconsin All-Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Division Association will sponsor its 20th annual Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The public is invited to the free event, to be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petrifying Springs park in Somers. The opening ceremony will be held at noon. All cars, trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles are welcome to be part of the show. There is a $10 donation entry fee per vehicle, with all proceeds benefiting wounded veterans.

Food and drinks will be available at the Biergarten. There will be 50/50 raffles, music and more.

Garbage pickup changed, closings on Labor Day

KENOSHA — There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Monday, Sept. 4, in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage, recycling, brush, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of Sept. 11. If you have brush, tires, or bulk garbage, that need to be collected, call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before your regular collection day. City Hall is closed on Monday, Sept. 4, so plan ahead to schedule special pickups. The Municipal Office Building will be closed on Labor Day.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th St. is closed on Mondays. It will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Yardwaste Drop-Off Site, 4071 88th Ave. (Hwy. H), will be closed on Labor Day and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed on Labor Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.