City sets public pool schedule for week

The City of Kenosha is opening the public swimming pools on a rotating schedule for the 2023 season. The following is the pool schedule for the week of July 23, weather and staff permitting:

Today, July 23: Anderson Pool

Tuesday, July 25: Washington Pool

Wednesday, July 26: Washington Pool

Thursday, July 27: Anderson Pool

Friday, July 28: Anderson Pool

Saturday, July 29: Washington Pool

Sunday, July 30: Closed

Regular pool hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.

Department of Parks staff will release a schedule on a weekly basis. The public will be notified of the schedule via press releases on Friday’s and the City’s website.

Host families needed for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are needed now for exchange students coming to attend Kenosha area schools this fall.

Raphael, 16, from France, and Martina, 15, from France, need host families in Kenosha for the school year. Raphael loves basketball, tennis, movies, and sports events, and Martina enjoys sports, tennis, and singing.

Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or schulzcarr@aol.com for more information.

Nature center to host amphibian program

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold a “Leave No Child Inside: Frogs & Toads!” program on both Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Families will learn about the amphibious residents of Bristol Woods with nature center staff before heading out to explore the center’s frog pond. Please be prepared to get muddy.

The cost is $6 with pre-registration required; children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-regisrter at www.pringlenc.org/events.

Family caregiver support group to meet

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers a Family Caregiver Support Group the first Thursday of every month.

Defined, a family caregiver is a person who provides support for an adult who needs assistance with daily living activities, such as cooking, driving, shopping, laundry and paying bills.

Join fellow caregivers, either virtually or in-person, share experiences, ask questions and learn from others.

The group is facilitated by the ADRC’s Margaret Ricchio, caregiver support specialist, and Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist.

The next meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. at 8600 Sheridan Road, entrance D.

To register, learn more or to receive the virtual link, call the Kenosha County ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations.

Recent winners are:

July 7 (open): Mark Langer – Donald Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.

July 7 (299er): Hanie Yee – Denise Anastasio, first place; Sue Helland – Judie Leslie, second place; Stephanie McFall – Patti Gross, third place.

July 10: Donald Urquhart – Mark Langer, first place; Evelyn Gerum – Dennis Dragan, second place; Dee Becker – Robert Gentz, third place.

July 14: Donald Urquhart – Dee Becker, first place; Mary Matthews – Marilyn Wescott, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.

July 17: Marion Gagnon – Scott Gagnon, first place; Donald Urquhart – Paul Dorsey, second place; Dee Becker – Robert Gentz, third place.