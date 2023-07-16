City sets pool hours this week

KENOSHA – The City of Kenosha will be opening the public swimming pools on a rotating schedule for the 2023 season. Department of Parks staff will release a schedule on a weekly basis. The public will also be notified of the schedule via press releases on the City’s website.

The following is the pool schedule for the week of July 17, weather and staff permitting:

Tuesday, July 18: Washington Pool

Wednesday, July 19: Washington Pool

Thursday, July 20: Anderson Pool

Friday, July 21: Anderson Pool

Saturday, July 22: Washington Pool

Sunday, July 23: Closed

Regular pool hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.

Donations to county ADRC supply closet temporarily suspended

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s Loan & Supply Closet is not accepting donations until Tuesday, Aug. 1 due to the high volume of equipment and current reorganization. Persons who have borrowed items from the closet are welcome to return items during this time, if needed.

The Loan Closet continues to be open during this period. Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item.

The closet offers items such as: manual and transport wheelchairs, bath benches and shower chairs, bed rails, knee scooters, rollators and walkers, commodes and incontinence products.

For more information call the ADRC at 262-605-6646, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Host families needed for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are needed now for exchange students coming to attend Kenosha area schools this fall.

Rayhan, 17, from Brazil, and Vicente, 17, from Chile, need host families asap as they will attend school in Kenosha in the fall. Rayhan loves snow sports, volunteering, football, and tennis. Vicente enjoys playing piano and guitar, pets, basketball, track, cross country, and Math Olympics.

Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or schulzcarr@aol.com for more information.

Nature center sets invasive species workday

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Avenue, will hold its monthly “Invasive Species Workday” on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will assist nature center staff with removing invasive plants around the center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required so volunteers can come and leave as they like.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

July 7 (open): Mark Langer – Donald Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.

July 7 (299er): Hanie Yee – Denise Anastasio, first place; Sue Helland – Judie Leslie, second place; Stephanie McFall – Patti Gross, third place.

July 10: Donald Urquhart – Mark Langer, first place; Evelyn Gerum – Dennis Dragan, second place; Dee Becker – Robert Gentz, third place.